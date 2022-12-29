California State Fire Marshal Announces Retirement after 42 year Career

CAL Fire Logo View Photos

Sacramento, CA– After a 42-year career in the fire service, including 36 years with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), State Fire Marshal Michael J. Richwine has announced his retirement. Richwine began his career with the Hanford Fire Department and rose through the ranks, holding various positions within the Office of the State Fire Marshal, including Fire Service Training Specialist, Deputy State Fire Marshal, Chief of State Fire Training, and Chief of the Fire Engineering Division. He was appointed State Fire Marshal by Governor Gavin Newsom in May 2020.

During his tenure as State Fire Marshal, Richwine oversaw a staff of more than 220 employees and was responsible for the development and implementation of the California Fire Service Training and Education System, which aligns with national training standards and provides accreditation for firefighters in the state. He also served as a member of CAL FIRE’s Incident Management Teams for six years and holds numerous professional certifications. In his retirement, Richwine plans to spend time with his family, including his wife, a retired elementary school teacher, and their children and grandchildren. His last day with the Department will be December 30th, 2022.