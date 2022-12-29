Light Rain
Highway 140 Reopens Amidst Additional Weather Concerns

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — The El Portal Road, an extension of Highway 140 in Yosemite National Park, has reopened following a Tuesday rockslide.

The boulders were removed and the roadway has been deemed safe for travel. All three entrances into Yosemite (Highway 120, Highway 140 and Highway 41) are now operational. The closure came two weeks after the Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 extension) was closed for a few days due to a similar rockslide.

Park officials warn, moving forward, “Please watch for rocks on the road. Rain and snow are forecast for most of the next week.”

