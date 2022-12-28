Light Rain
Update: Power Outage Along Calaveras And Alpine County Lines

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Calaveras and Alpine counties

Update at 5:10 pm: Power has been restored to the 920 customers who lost power earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Original story posted at 1:16 pm: Calaveras/Alpine County, CA — PG& E is reporting a power outage along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines that began just after noon today.

The outage is impacting 920 customers in those counties and on both sides of Highway 4, spanning from north of Dorrington in Calaveras County to northeast of Lake Alpine and just southwest of Cape Horn in Alpine County. The utility reports that the lights went out around 12:11 p.m. and crews are at the scene investigating a cause. The estimated repair time is 10 p.m.

