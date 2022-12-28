Rescue Crews Searched For Possible Occupants Of Submerged Pickup

Rescue crews work on truck found in flooded area off Rail Road Flat Road View Photos

Mountain Ranch, CA — Using a ladder and resting it against the hood of a submerged pickup to walk across a flooded ditch, as seen in the image box picture, fire crews worked to get inside the truck after reports of a crash in Calaveras County around 10 a.m. yesterday.

Rescue crews braved the chilly flood waters caused by Tuesday’s heavy rain that overflowed from East Murry Creek to make sure there were no victims trapped inside. This picture shows firefighters with hooks on the ends of poles checking for objects in the water. Despite having water up to the windshield, no one was found inside. Crews then searched the flooded waters of around five to six feet, but still, no victims were found. It was determined that the truck had been abandoned.

Resources on scene included Central Calaveras Fire District engine 123, training 120, and repair 120. Anyone with information regarding the collision or the truck is asked to contact the San Andreas CHP at (209) 754-3541.