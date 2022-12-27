Light Rain
Rockfall Blocks Highway 140 Yosemite Access

By B.J. Hansen
Major Road Closure In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — A significant rockfall has occurred on El Portal Road in Yosemite National Park.

El Portal Road is the continuation of Highway 140 within the park. The road is closed from the park boundary in El Portal to the intersection of Big Oak Flat Road.

Yosemite can currently only be accessed via Highway 120 (Big Oak Flat Road) and Highway 41 (Wawona Road).

The closure is expected to last “a few days,” according to park officials. 

