Changes Announced For Upcoming Tuolumne Supervisor Meetings

Sonora, CA — Due to planned repair work on the elevator at the Tuolumne County Administration Building, upcoming board of supervisor meetings will be held at offsite locations with logistical changes.

The meetings over the next two months will not be streamed online, according to the county, nor will there be a Zoom/telephone option for calling in public comments. They will be “in-person only.” The meetings, however, will still be recorded for archived playback at a later time.

The specific locations will be announced prior to each meeting. The next upcoming meeting, on January 3 at 9am, will be held at the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center at 18421 Bay Avenue in Tuolumne. The agenda has yet to be posted, but during the first meeting of the year, the board typically selects a new chair and vice chair and administers the oath of office to newly elected government officials.