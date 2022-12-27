Light Rain
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Changes Announced For Upcoming Tuolumne Supervisor Meetings

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne CRC Conference Room

Tuolumne CRC Conference Room

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to planned repair work on the elevator at the Tuolumne County Administration Building, upcoming board of supervisor meetings will be held at offsite locations with logistical changes.

The meetings over the next two months will not be streamed online, according to the county, nor will there be a Zoom/telephone option for calling in public comments. They will be “in-person only.” The meetings, however, will still be recorded for archived playback at a later time.

The specific locations will be announced prior to each meeting. The next upcoming meeting, on January 3 at 9am, will be held at the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center at 18421 Bay Avenue in Tuolumne. The agenda has yet to be posted, but during the first meeting of the year, the board typically selects a new chair and vice chair and administers the oath of office to newly elected government officials.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 