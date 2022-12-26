TC Libraries Holiday Schedule

Tuolumne County Main Library in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The libraries in Tuolumne County are closed today following the Christmas holiday.

It includes the main Sonora location, along with branches in Twain Harte, Tuolumne and Groveland. The libraries will open this Tuesday morning and continue with normally scheduled hours through the remainder of the week.

All of the library locations will also be closed on Monday, January 2, in recognition of the New Year’s holiday.

Materials can still be renewed online, or via phone, during off hours, at www.tuolcolib.org or 209-533-1648.

Other county, non-emergency, offices are running on the same holiday schedule. State and federal offices, along with banks, are also closed today.