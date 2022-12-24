Update: Vehicle Fire In Jamestown

Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks View Photo

Update at 7:15 a.m.: Fire crews have cleared the scene of a several-vehicle fire in Jamestown this morning. It ignited just after 5 a.m. at a property near 7th and 9th Avenues. A total of three vehicles were involved in the fire, with CAL Fire dispatch reporting that the flames had the potential to spread to a total of six vehicles. There was heavy damage to the vehicles. Investigators surveyed the scene, but currently, no cause has been determined for this fire.

Original post at 6:05 a.m.: Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle fire in Jamestown this morning.

According to CAL Fire, two vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at a property near 7th and 9th Avenues. The flames then spread to another vehicle and CAL Fire dispatch details that crews were able to put out the blaze, which they say had the potential to spread to a total of six vehicles. The fire broke out just after 5 a.m., and investigators are surveying the scene for a cause.