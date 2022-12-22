Christmas Events In The Mother Lode

There are several special Christmas events planned in the Mother Lode.

The nightly Christmas Light Show continues in Crystal Falls with more than 4,000 lights and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here. The Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting an animated Christmas Light Show in the Phoenix Lake area each night through Christmas Eve. The light show features more than 10,000 Christmas lights, all choreographed to more than 15 songs as detailed here.

Support Murphys School of Music students as they perform holiday music Friday December 23rd from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there in Santa’s Village. There will be an ornament making table, a fire pit for roasting marshmallows, a holiday baked goods table, Christmas caroling and games. Location details are in the event listing here.

The annual Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Santa Parade is also Friday starting at 5 pm. Santa and his sleigh will be escorted throughout the residential streets of Mi Wuk and Sugar Pine escorted through Mi Wuk and Sugar Pine by the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Department. A link to the map is in the event listing here.

Saturday, December 24th from Noon to 3 pm is the last chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Christmas Tree Winter Wonderland at Courthouse Park and Coffill Park in Sonora.

At the Chapel in the Pines their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be family friendly, featuring Christmas Carols led by the Lack Family band, a message about the Christmas story, lighting candles, and cookies.

Tuolumne County’s Free Community Christmas Eve Day Dinner, which will take place inside of the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds from noon until 6 pm. Volunteer information is in the event listing.

On Christmas Day a free Sonora Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the Sonora Opera Hall. Enjoy food, fellowship, and gifts at the family friendly event from 3 to 5 pm. The Sonora Fire Department is providing children’s Christmas toys.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and Sonora Christmas Town Events that are planned. The Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.