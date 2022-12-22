Section Of HWY 4 Wagon Trail Project Opens To Travelers

HWY 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project new stretch of roadway View Photos

Calaveras County, CA – Travelers will get their first chance to drive on a new section of the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County starting tomorrow afternoon.

The original opening for the western section of the project was scheduled for last week, but Calaveras County road officials postponed it to this week. The rescheduled lane shift begins Thursday after 1 p.m. when traffic will be moved from the existing roadway onto the newly constructed highway. The shift will take place from Pool Station Road to about a half mile east of Bonanza Mine Way.

Calaveras County Public Works officials want to alert the public that there will be a reduced speed limit of 45 mph in effect in the construction zone. They also advise motorists to “drive slowly and with additional care,” as they will not be familiar with that section of the roadway.

For additional information regarding the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project, contact the public information line at 209-222-4862 or info@WagonTrailProject.com.