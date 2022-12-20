BLM Wants Feedback On Plan To Reduce Community’s Wildfire Risk

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A plan to expedite fuel reduction treatments and fire protection efforts near high fire-risk areas on public lands in 44 counties throughout California and Nevada is being introduced by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The goal is to facilitate projects on nearly 900,000 acres of public land near rural communities through its statewide Wildland-Urban Interface Fuels Treatments Programmatic Environmental Assessment (EA). The BLM is now turning to the public for its opinion on the plan.

“The BLM is adding another tool to our wildfire prevention and protection toolbox,” said BLM California State Director Karen Mouritsen. “This initiative is designed to streamline on-the-ground projects to reduce hazardous fuels and double down on our efforts to protect local communities”

The aim of these fuel reduction projects, according to the BLM, is to reduce the intensity, severity and spread of wildfires on public lands by reducing overgrowth, creating fuel breaks, and thinning forest density. They added, “As a result, communities in and around BLM lands will experience a reduced likelihood of loss of life, property, and community infrastructure from wildfires.”

The public is asked to submit written comments on these issues, potential impacts, alternatives, and project design features presented in the preliminary EA and the Findings of No Significant Impact (FONSI) by clicking here or emailing at blm_ca_swft_ea@blm.gov. The deadline to submit a comment is Friday, January 20, 2023.