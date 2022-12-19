Final Tally From Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash And Coat Drive For Interfaith

Interfaith Coat Drive View Photos

Sonora, CA — A big thanks to the community for taking part in Clarke Broadcasting’s 2022 Cash and Coat Drive for Interfaith Social Services.

The final tally from the December 9 Radiothon was just over $141,000 raised to help the important work of the non-profit. In addition, 1,142 coats were collected at a dropoff event held Saturday, December 10 (and continuing through that following week).

Interfaith Director Cathie Peacock reports that the money will help purchase food and essential products for those in need in Tuolumne County. Interfaith is currently assisting around 500 families each month, which equates to around 2,400 people.

We reported earlier that major donations this year came from the Sonora Area Foundation and its donors ($50,318) and Chicken Ranch Casino ($50,000).

Interfaith is located at 18500 Striker Court.

