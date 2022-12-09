Community Helps Raise Over $134,000 For Interfaith

Check presented to Interfaith - Tom Nankival, Aretha Lee, John Yazel, Cathie Peacock, Mark Grauer and Sabrina Biehl View Photo

Sonora, CA — Over $134,000 was raised during this morning’s Clarke Broadcasting Cash Drive for Interfaith.

It was held from 6am-noon on Clarke Broadcasting radio stations Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. During the eight o’clock hour, a very notable donation was made by Lloyd Mathiesen on behalf of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians. He announced on the air that the Tribe is donating $50,000. He praised the work of Interfaith and cited the challenges community members are facing related to things like high gas prices and inflation. He also put out a challenge to local contractors to donate. Companies like Njirich & Sons then called in and donated $10,000, and Suffolk Construction and Robert Boyer each gave $5,000, just to name a few.

Later in the morning. there was a very significant gift totaling $50,318 from the Sonora Area Foundation and many of its individual donors. SAF CEO Darrell Slocum dropped by to present the check.

All of the donations received today, large and small, will help provide food and basic care items throughout the year.

In the end, Interfaith Director Cathie Peacock stated that she is “not usually hard pressed for words,” but noted that she was speechless.

She then stated that she has a “deep, deep appreciation” for everyone who donated this morning so that the organization can continue its mission and help clients. Peacock added that Interfaith is currently seeing around 500 families per month, which translates into about 2,400 people.

Donations to Interfaith can still be made by clicking here.

Saturday from 9am-1pm is the coat drive at the Interfaith Office at 18500 Striker Court in Sonora. Everyone is encouraged to donate new or gently used jackets.

Click here to learn more about Interfaith Social Services.