CAL Fire No Longer Requiring Burn Permits

Proper yard waste burning View Photo

Sonora, CA –The official transition out of fire season takes effect at 8am this morning (December 19), according to the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

The most notable change for local residents is the move to “open burning,” meaning that permits are no longer required.

Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Dave Wood says “Although CAL FIRE burn permits are not required at this time, residents must take appropriate precautions to prevent sparking a wildfire. If residents choose to burn, it is their responsibility to maintain control of their fire.”

It must also be a permissive burn day.

During the winter months, CAL Fire focuses on things like emergency planning, fuel treatments, and strategic prescribed burns.

The announcement covers the State Responsibility Area of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Eastern Stanislaus, and Eastern San Joaquin Counties.