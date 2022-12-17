Sonora Woman Arrested For Child Abuse

Erin Adam Prosser View Photo

Sonora, CA – After smacking a juvenile, a Sonora woman was arrested for child abuse.

A report of a domestic disturbance recently had Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to the 21600 block of Crestview Drive, off Creekside Drive, near Phoenix Lake Road, and north of Highway 108.

Upon their arrival, deputies interviewed the juvenile victim and witnesses regarding the incident. They reported that 37-year-old Erin Prosser-Coyle was heavily intoxicated when she entered the victim’s bedroom and began hitting him. They alleged that she wanted to physically fight him. Sheriff’s officials report that the juvenile victim was not injured in the struggle.

Prosser-Coyle was arrested for child abuse.