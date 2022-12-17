New Interim Chief Probation Officer For Calaveras County

Superior Court Of California County of Calaveras logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The Calaveras Superior Court has chosen its new leader from inside the county’s probation department.

Kim Craddock, the assistant to the chief probation officer of Calaveras County since 2014, has been tapped to head that department until a permanent replacement can be found. She is taking over for retiring Chief Samuel Leach. Her duties as the new Interim Chief Probation Officer of Calaveras County began as of 5 p.m. on Friday, December 16th.

Craddock began her career with the department in 1995 as an extra-clerical hire and then climbed the ranks from probation aide to Probation Officer in 1997. She has served in various capacities that include working with juveniles and adults and being a past union president. County officials added that she “was instrumental in overseeing the Day Reporting Center’s transition from a private company to internal administration.”

The Court also praised Craddock’s appointment, stating that it “looks forward to working with her going forward.”