Man Allegedly Robbed At Gunpoint In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA – A man was reportedly held up at gunpoint Monday night in Jamestown.

A caller to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch reported that he was robbed by an unknown subject armed with a gun in the area of Petticoat Junction Drive near Jim Brady Road. Once on scene, deputies spoke to the victim, who told them a male, later identified as 44-year-old Jason Stevens of Sonora, had pointed a firearm at him, demanding his phone and some Fentanyl.

Instead, Stevens allegedly stole money out of the victim’s wallet and sped off in a vehicle. It was spotted two days later near the area of Blue Bell and Tuolumne roads near Standard Road in Sonora and pulled over. A record check found Stevens had a misdemeanor warrant, allowing for a search of him, which turned up a social security card belonging to someone else, and his vehicle, uncovering multiple items of drug paraphernalia and several items of clothing with the security tags still on them. Stevens was arrested for robbery, possession of drug use paraphernalia and his warrant. Sheriff’s officials relay that this case is still under investigation.