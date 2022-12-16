Woman Staying At Long Barn Home Arrested For Assault

Lauren Elizabeth Powell View Photo

Long Barn, CA – A glass jar used to hit another person in the head landed a house guest in handcuffs.

A report of an assault in Long Barn brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to the 26000 block of Janice Way, off Long Barn Road and south of Highway 108. When they arrived on the scene and spoke with witnesses, deputies learned that an argument took place over some dirty dishes.

Further questioning revealed that the shouting match turned physical when 41-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Powell from Sonora reportedly struck the victim in the head with a glass jar of instant coffee, causing noticeable injury to the victim. Powell was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon. She was placed on $40,000 bail.