Partly Cloudy
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Big Oak Flat Road Reopened

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA– A weekend rockslide has been cleared up and Big Oak Flat Road is reopened with travelers once again free to access Yosemite National Park on Highway 120. The rock slide was the result of a weekend storm that cut off access to Yosemite Valley. Crews have been blasting and removing rock for the better part of a week in order to clear the road.

With the road clear, K-rails have been installed and drivers are asked to use caution as cleanup crews will remain in the area. The original story can be found here.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 