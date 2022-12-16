Big Oak Flat Road Reopened

Yosemite, CA– A weekend rockslide has been cleared up and Big Oak Flat Road is reopened with travelers once again free to access Yosemite National Park on Highway 120. The rock slide was the result of a weekend storm that cut off access to Yosemite Valley. Crews have been blasting and removing rock for the better part of a week in order to clear the road.

With the road clear, K-rails have been installed and drivers are asked to use caution as cleanup crews will remain in the area. The original story can be found here.