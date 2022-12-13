Mostly Clear
Murphys Man Arrested For Grand Theft

By Tracey Petersen
Jarad Larz Sullivan

Jarad Larz Sullivan

Sonora, CA – Caught with burglary tools, a Murphys Man was arrested for grand theft.

Sonora Police dispatch was notified recently by employees of a store in the Crossroads Shopping Center, located in the 1000 block of Sanguinetti Road, of a shoplifting in progress. Once on scene, a store employee identified 28-year-old Jarad Larz Sullivan of Murphys as the thief. Officers found him in a nearby business.

The total amount for the theft was over $1000, making it a felony charge. The specific items he is accused of stealing were not detailed. Officers conducted a search of Sullivan that turned up burglary tools, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Sullivan was subsequently arrested for felony grand theft and possession of burglary tools and drugs.

