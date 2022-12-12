Calaveras Local Wins Young Farmer & Ranchers Awards

Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County vineyard manager who worked to expand agritourism was recognized for achievement and excellence among young farmers and ranchers in California. The awards were announced recently during the 104th California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Monterey.

Kirsten Locke of Murphys received the Young Farmer & Ranchers Achievement Award which recognizes accomplishments in production agriculture and leadership activity. . A graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Locke is director of operations for family-run Locke Vineyards in Calaveras County. She is also the special events and wine club manager for The Barn at Locke Vineyards, a popular farmhouse shop, and wine-tasting venue.

She earned a 3,500 cash prize in addition to 250 hours of use of a Kubota tractor, furnished by Kubota Tractor Corp. She and Garrett and Miranda Driver of Woodland who received the Excellence in Agriculture Award will be representing California in national competitions next month during the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention.