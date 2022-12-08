Faulty Brakes Blamed For RV Crash In Sonora

RV crash on Hope Lane and Lyons Street intersection in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA – An RV crash in downtown Sonora on Tuesday morning resulted in three people being injured and shut down a busy intersection for hours.

It was just before 11 a.m. when Sonora Police were notified of an RV crash near the intersection of Hope Lane and Lyons Street in Sonora. Once on scene, the officers found the motorhome on its side and partially up against a rock wall. A female passenger had managed to escape the wreckage unharmed, but the male driver was trapped inside.

“The brakes had failed on the motorhome, and the vehicle was unable to stop. The driver tried to make a turn-up Hope Lane and subsequently rolled over and crashed into the wall,” detailed SPD spokesperson Officer Thomas Brickley. “It was later learned that the occupants of the vehicle knew that the brake system was faulty but were going to continue to drive it to a different location.”

The collision remains under investigation, and Brickley did not know if any possible charges would be brought forth. The intersection remained closed for about four hours while the RV was removed. “Due to the damage to the vehicle, they [tow crew] were unable to load it onto a trailer and safely remove it from the roadway without causing possible hazardous spills or the likelihood of injuries to other people. They had to bring out a tractor and dismantle the RV,” disclosed Brickley.

The two occupants, both Tuolumne County transients, were taken to Adventist Health Sonora. The female passenger was treated for minor injuries. The driver was taken to a Valley trauma center with major injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Brickley. He added that one of the officers who tried to free the trapped driver also sustained minor injuries.