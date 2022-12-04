Caltrans Road Work Scheduled This Week

Caltrans District 10 road workers View Photo

Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from December 4th to the 10th.

Night work continues on the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road on Highway 108. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 9 pm and will continue through Friday from 9 pm to 6 am each night.

On Highway 108 at Coffil Road to West Twain Harte/Plainview Road, one-way traffic control will allow for tree work. The tree work is scheduled for Monday to Friday from 6:30 am until 5:00 pm.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project will impact traffic. The overall project will be completed in two stages, with phase one underway and should be completed by late 2023. This week the work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and on Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 4 from West of Stallion Way two miles to Angels Oaks Drive, there will be one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 am to 2 pm.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras from the End of the Passing Land at mile-marker 16 to half a mile down the road at Central Hill Road one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 120 for the half mile from Ferretti Road to the Groveland Ranger District Road the long-term right shoulder work is scheduled to continue from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 120 from Groveland-Deer Flat Road to Ferretti Road utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled from Thursday through Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.