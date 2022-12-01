Groveland Woman Arrested For DUI Following Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Groveland, CA – After a solo vehicle crash in Tuolumne County, a Groveland woman was arrested for drunk driving.

The CHP reports the recent wreck happened on Priest Coulterville Road, south of Highway 120. The CHP reports that 53-year-old Randi Forbes-Reynolds was driving a GMC SUV northbound at about 30 miles per hour and allowed her vehicle to travel off the right shoulder. The SUV smashed into a dirt embankment and overturned.

While Forbes-Reynolds was not hurt, her passenger, 58-year-old Kevin Reynolds, also of Groveland, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

During the questioning of the driver, officers noticed that Forbes-Reynolds was showing signs and symptoms of intoxication. She was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and arrested for felony DUI.