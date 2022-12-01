Update: Power Outage On Tuolumne/Mariposa County Lines

Power Outage in Lake Don Pedro area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 1:40 p.m.: The lights are back on for 660 PG&E customers along the Tuolumne and Mariposa County lines that lost power this morning. The power outage area was between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure, stretching along Highway 132 and Merced Falls Road. The company did not provide a cause for the outage that began around 11:40 a.m.

Original post at 12:55 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — The lights are out for more than 660 PG&E customers along the Tuolumne and Mariposa County lines.

Those impacted have been without power since around 11:40 a.m. The power outage is between Lake Don Pedro and Lake McClure, stretching along Highway 132 and Merced Falls Road. The company reports that crews are investigating a cause and gives a restoration time of 6:15 p.m.