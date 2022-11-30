Grant Funds New Lifesaving Equipment

TCFD new jaws-of-life equipment View Photo

Sonora, CA – With every minute counting to rescue crash victims, the Tuolumne County Fire Department has used state grant money to purchase lifesaving equipment.

Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) recently received $82,949 from the California Office of Traffic Safety to purchase new extrication equipment. Known as the “jaws of life,” these specialized tools are used by first responders to rescue trapped occupants inside a vehicle.

“This new equipment will help reduce the time it takes for us to safely reach someone who needs immediate medical attention,” said County Fire Chief Dave Wood. “The OTS grant funding will give us the opportunity to purchase modern rescue tools and provide training to first responders that is critical for the care of those injured in crashes.”

A core principle in the emergency medical services industry is the “golden hour” of survival. Fire officials explain that any delay in providing care to victims impacts their chance of recovery. Although the grant was allocated by the state, it received the funds through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.