Clear
56.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

CHP Offers Advice Ahead Of Winter Weather System

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
NWS Image - Incoming Storm

NWS Image - Incoming Storm

Photo Icon View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — Heavy snow is anticipated in the Sierra Nevada starting late this evening and continuing, off and on, through the weekend.

Sonora Area CHP Officer Steve Machado relays that the decision has already been made to put in place chain control requirements on Highway 108 near Long Barn, Thursday from around 7am-4pm, and Saturday and Sunday during that same time window. The location could lower, based on weather conditions.

He reminds those traveling to high country recreation activities, “Even if you do have a four-wheel drive vehicle with mud and snow tires, you are still required to carry some type of traction device in your vehicle, or you will be turned around.”

Another reminder, he notes that state law requires anyone using windshield wipers to also have headlights activated.

Click here to read the latest advisories from the National Weather Service about the incoming weather system.

Officer Machado concludes, “Take your time, drive slow, and watch out for the other vehicles.”

  • Weekend Forecast - NWS Image
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 