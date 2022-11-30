CHP Offers Advice Ahead Of Winter Weather System

NWS Image - Incoming Storm View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — Heavy snow is anticipated in the Sierra Nevada starting late this evening and continuing, off and on, through the weekend.

Sonora Area CHP Officer Steve Machado relays that the decision has already been made to put in place chain control requirements on Highway 108 near Long Barn, Thursday from around 7am-4pm, and Saturday and Sunday during that same time window. The location could lower, based on weather conditions.

He reminds those traveling to high country recreation activities, “Even if you do have a four-wheel drive vehicle with mud and snow tires, you are still required to carry some type of traction device in your vehicle, or you will be turned around.”

Another reminder, he notes that state law requires anyone using windshield wipers to also have headlights activated.

Click here to read the latest advisories from the National Weather Service about the incoming weather system.

Officer Machado concludes, “Take your time, drive slow, and watch out for the other vehicles.”