December Will Begin With A Winter Storm

Snow falls in Twain Harte View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM.

Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 10 PM Wednesday until 10 AM Friday and Yosemite National Park (outside of Yosemite Valley) from 4 AM Thursday until 10 AM Friday.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The total snow accumulation will range from one to three feet, with the heaviest amounts above 6,000 feet.

Winds could gust from forty-five to sixty-five mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Heavy snow and gusty winds will bring reduced visibility with whiteout conditions at times. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Additional heavy snow is likely over the weekend.