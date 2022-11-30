California Sued Over Flavored Tobacco Ban

Tobacco Vaping Products View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Major tobacco companies, led by RJ Reynolds, have filed a lawsuit over California’s ban on flavored tobacco products.

The ban was passed two years ago by state lawmakers in an attempt to stop a rise in youth smoking. It did not take effect, though, because tobacco companies banded together and collected signatures for a proposed ballot measure to overturn it. It went before voters during the General Election and the effort was denied, with two-thirds supporting the ban.

It is now set to take effect on December 21, and it would prohibit the sale of everything from cotton candy vaping juice to methanol cigarettes.

The group suing California argues that the ability to ban tobacco products rests in federal law. They are also asking the US Supreme Court to impose an emergency order to ban the law from taking effect next month.