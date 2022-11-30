Jamestown Trailer Fire Displaces Three Adults And Child

Jamestown, CA – Flames ripped through a trailer in Jamestown yesterday afternoon, leaving the residents homeless.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. Monday (Nov. 28) in the 17800 block of Harvard Mine Road, off Highway 108/49. When firefighters arrived on the scene, half of the single-wide trailer had flames shooting out of the windows. Crews were able to contain the blaze in about an hour.

As can be seen in the image box photo, the trailer was completely destroyed with just the shell left standing. No injuries were reported by CAL Fire. Unfortunately, two dogs and a cat perished in the fire. Four occupants—two men, a woman, and her young child—who were not home at the time of the fire have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Friends tell Clarke Broadcasting that the residents lost all their belongings, so a GoFundMe account has been set up.

What ignited the blaze is under investigation.