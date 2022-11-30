Partly Cloudy
42.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jamestown Trailer Fire Displaces Three Adults And Child

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Trailer fire in Jamestown

Trailer fire in Jamestown

Photo Icon View Photos
Video Icon View Video

Jamestown, CA – Flames ripped through a trailer in Jamestown yesterday afternoon, leaving the residents homeless.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. Monday (Nov. 28) in the 17800 block of Harvard Mine Road, off Highway 108/49. When firefighters arrived on the scene, half of the single-wide trailer had flames shooting out of the windows. Crews were able to contain the blaze in about an hour.

As can be seen in the image box photo, the trailer was completely destroyed with just the shell left standing. No injuries were reported by CAL Fire. Unfortunately, two dogs and a cat perished in the fire. Four occupants—two men, a woman, and her young child—who were not home at the time of the fire have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Friends tell Clarke Broadcasting that the residents lost all their belongings, so a GoFundMe account has been set up.

What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

  • Trailer fire in Jamestown
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 