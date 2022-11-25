Turf War May Be To Blame For Homeless Encampment Fire

Vegetation fire ignited in a Valley Springs homeless camp View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – Fire officials are investigating whether a vegetation fire at a homeless camp in Valley Springs was the result of a turf war.

Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) and CalFire responded to the grass and brush fire Wednesday night around 10 p.m. at a homeless encampment, between Highway 12 and 26. When crews arrived on the scene, the engines had a hard time getting to the flames as they were “deep in oak woodlands,” according to CCF officials. They added, “The cause of the fire appeared to have started/set because of a turf war and was confined to the encampment.”