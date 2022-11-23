Clear
Lighting Ceremony Today In Downtown Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Saint James Historic Red Church In Sonora

Sonora, CA — The first notable event of the expanded Christmas Town Sonora festivities will be a downtown lighting ceremony at 5:30pm today (November 23) from the Fire Museum parking lot.

Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn states that she hopes it will be a new local holiday tradition. Providing a preview, she commented, “We’ll have a blessing from Saint James Church, and we’ll also have local dignitaries speaking, including Sonora Mayor Mark Plummer and District One Supervisor David Goldemberg. SRT Jr will be there to sing some Christmas Carols, and we will have a cameo appearance from Buddy Elf from Elf the Musical.”

Then there will be a countdown for the lighting of Saint James (Red) Church, Courthouse Park, and Coffill Park.

The Fire Museum gathering spot is at 125 North Washington Street.

Click here to read an earlier story about other Christmas Town Sonora upcoming activities.

