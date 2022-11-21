Letters To Santa Mailbox Vandalized In Downtown Sonora

Letters To Santa Box At CBC Studios View Photo

Sonora, CA — As part of the Christmas Town Sonora festivities, there is a special mailbox set up at Courthouse Park where kids can drop off letters to Santa Claus.

Organizers report that it was unfortunately vandalized over the weekend. It is being repaired and will go back up as soon as possible. It is under investigation who is responsible for the vandalism.

In the meantime, kids can drop off letters at the other mailbox set up inside the Clarke Broadcasting studios at 342 South Washington Street (regular business hours are M-F from 8:30am-5pm). Click here to view more information about the Letters for Santa program.

An earlier story detailing the overall Christmas Town Sonora activities can be found here.