Weekend Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash In Jackson

Jackson, CA– On Saturday at approximately 10:35 PM, the Jackson Police Department(JPD) was dispatched to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision north of the intersection of Highway 49 and Scottsville Boulevard. JPD officers located the unresponsive 19-year-old male lying in the southbound lane of Highway 49. The victim suffered apparent catastrophic fatal injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation.

The initial investigation shows that the male driver of a 2021 white Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on Highway 49 at approximately 45 MPH when he came upon the male pedestrian kneeling in the roadway. The driver swerved his vehicle to the right in an attempt to avoid hitting the pedestrian but the left front of his vehicle struck the pedestrian. A female driver of a vehicle following behind the Ford saw the Ford swerve and she swerved as well. Both vehicles stopped and both drivers are cooperating with JPD and the investigation. No drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in this collision and toxicology reports are pending on the victim. The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to call the Jackson Police Department at (209) 223-1771.

The JPD would like to thank the Sutter Creek Police Department, the Amador County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson Fire Department, and American Legion Ambulance Service for their assistance.