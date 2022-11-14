Alvarado-Gil’s Lead Expands In Senate District Four Race

Sonora, CA — As additional provisional and vote-by-mail ballots have been tabulated after Election Day, Marie Alvarado-Gil has expanded her lead as the likely winner of the Senate District Four seat.

She now has an 8,000-vote advantage over Tim Robertson. The count is 99,610 (52.1%) to 91,597 (47.9%), with a limited amount of ballots still to count.

It was a race between two Democrats in a part of the state that traditionally votes Republican. During the campaign Alvarado-Gil often positioned herself as the more independent candidate.

Alvarado-Gil resides in Amador County and Robertson in Stanislaus County. She is a State Commissioner for Special Education and has worked professionally in the education and healthcare fields. In addition, she is the Vice Chair of the Amador County Democratic Central Committee.

In Tuolumne County, Alvarado-Gill received 53% of the vote to Robertson’s 47%, and in Calaveras County, she had nearly 56% of the vote. It is a wide district, and Alvarado-Gil is also the top vote-getter in Amador, Stanislaus, El Dorado, Inyo, Madera and Merced counties. Robertson carried Alpine, Mariposa, Nevada and Placer counties.