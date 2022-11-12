Calaveras County Home Heavily Damaged By Fire

Cal Fire truck covered in fire retardant View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – A structure fire called out last night in Calaveras County left a home heavily damaged.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in a single-story house in the 700 block of Gardner Lane near Easy Street, between Highway 4 and Murphys Grade Road in the area of Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp. Flames were shooting out of the home when firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

It is unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire. CAL Fire reports no spread to nearby vegetation or injuries in this blaze. What ignited the fire is under investigation.