Summerville Advances To The Next Round Of High School Football playoffs

Summerville beats Esparto View Photos

Written by: Mike Woicicki

Ranked number one in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6, the Summerville Bears did not disappoint their fans as they beat the 8th-ranked Esparto Spartans 31 to 0 last night. The Bears scored their 31 points in the first half and never looked back.

The Bears kicked off to start the game, and two plays later, they recovered a Spartan fumble that led to a Dean Trimeloni field goal. After an Esparto drive of only 22 yards and a short punt, the Bears drove down the field and this time scored on a 1-yard run by Braylon Leveroos, making it a 10-point lead.

At this point, the Bears took over the game, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter. Kai Elkins ran for two TDs, one for 7 yards and the other for 46 yards, and a 60-yard pass from Leveroos to Trimeloni thrilled the home team crowd.

The player of the game was Kai Elkins, running the ball 12 times for 174 yards and two TDs and playing a fine game on defense. With this win, the Bears will play their next playoff game against Bradshaw Christian next Friday, again at home. The game will be aired live on 93.5 KKBN starting at 7 p.m.