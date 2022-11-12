Cloudy
CAL Fire And U.S. Army Join Forces On Jobs


By Tracey Petersen
Sacramento – On this Veteran’s Day, CAL Fire and the U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office (P3O) are teaming up to help vets get jobs.

The two signed a proclamation earlier this year to partner in an effort that supports soldiers and families in overcoming barriers to obtain meaningful employment and education opportunities. P3O has transformed how both the Army Reserve and corporate America attract, develop, and retain talent. Organizers say it does that by leveraging technology, management tools, social networking platforms, and hiring events with several veteran organizations. Some of those are Vet Jobs, Recruit Military, and Returning Veterans: Enlisting Their Skills, or R.V.E.T.S. That is CAL FIRE’s grassroots effort to assist veterans, service members, and their families with integration and transition into service with the department and the state of California.

“I am honored to be able to have this relationship with the U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office and to be able to support Soldiers and their families as they transition from military service to civilian careers,” said Chief Joe Tyler. “So much of what we stand for in CAL FIRE, as an organization, is already a component of the skills military veterans, current enlistees, and their families have to offer.”

Through collaboration with organizations offering job opportunities, and a nationwide network of corporate, profit/non-profit, and academic partners, efforts to connect Soldiers with an internship, employment, and education opportunities are increased, according to organizers.

