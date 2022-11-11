Cloudy
Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Mariposa County Man

By Tracey Petersen
Missing Person from Mariposa County Ralph Allen

Mariposa County, CA – The public is being asked to look at the man pictured in the image box in the hope that someone has seen him.

He is 64-year-old Ralph Allen. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reports he was last seen this morning around 8 a.m. driving a 2004 Toyota Scion. The car’s California license plate number is 6FER286.

Sheriff’s officials added that Allen has known medical issues, including dementia and “possible mental health problems.” He is described as being 6’1″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with blue eyes and gray hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who may see the vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-966-3615.

