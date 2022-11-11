Mostly Clear
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Power Outage In Columbia Impacts College

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Columbia

PG&E power outage in Columbia

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 5:40 p.m.: PG&E crews have restored power to 868 customers, mostly in the Columbia area, which impacted the college. The utility did not give a cause for the outages that stretched from the north of downtown Sonora through Columbia. With the electricity out since after 4 p.m. and an estimated restoration time of after 8 p.m., Columbia College officials had already announced the closure of the campus and canceled classes for the evening. Further details on the outage are below.

Original post at 4:50 p.m.: Columbia, CA – PG&E is reporting a power outage mostly in Columbia that is impacting the college.

The lights went out in the 4 o’clock hour, impacting 868 customers from about the Pesce Way am/pm gas station along Highway 49 and much of the length of Parrotts Ferry Road, almost to New Melones Lake.

The utility reports that a crew is investigating a cause and gives a restoration time of 8:15 p.m. Additionally, Columbia College has been closed for the evening and all classes are canceled.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 