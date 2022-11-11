Update: Power Outage In Columbia Impacts College

PG&E power outage in Columbia View Photo

Update at 5:40 p.m.: PG&E crews have restored power to 868 customers, mostly in the Columbia area, which impacted the college. The utility did not give a cause for the outages that stretched from the north of downtown Sonora through Columbia. With the electricity out since after 4 p.m. and an estimated restoration time of after 8 p.m., Columbia College officials had already announced the closure of the campus and canceled classes for the evening. Further details on the outage are below.

Original post at 4:50 p.m.: Columbia, CA – PG&E is reporting a power outage mostly in Columbia that is impacting the college.

The lights went out in the 4 o’clock hour, impacting 868 customers from about the Pesce Way am/pm gas station along Highway 49 and much of the length of Parrotts Ferry Road, almost to New Melones Lake.

The utility reports that a crew is investigating a cause and gives a restoration time of 8:15 p.m. Additionally, Columbia College has been closed for the evening and all classes are canceled.