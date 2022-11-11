Friday Morning Frost Advisory

Rain and Fog View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from midnight tonight until 9 AM Friday.

Temperatures as low as 30 to 38 degrees will result in frost formation.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Additionally, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Central San Joaquin Valley for Friday from 2 AM through 9 AM.

The visibilities in dense fog will range from as low as 200 feet to 800 feet.

This will create hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

In the mountains, Highway 108 Sonora Pass is closed at Sno-Park. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is closed at Lake Alpine. Highway 120 Tioga Pass is closed at Crane Flat. Highway 88 Carson Pass is open with no restrictions.