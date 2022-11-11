Second Saturday In November Events

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode after Veterans Day, our list of the Friday, Veterans Day events, is here.

It is Second Saturday in Downtown Sonora with music, crafts, chalk art and dancing. participating businesses will be open late as detailed here.

The Center For A Non-Violent Community is hosting a sale of rugs, lamps, quality furniture, electronics, tools, linens, kitchen stuff, unique patio furniture and more in Columbia. The sale is on Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm as detailed here.

The Sonora Lions Club is partnering with ATCAA Food Bank to host a one-day Turkey Drive to benefit ATCAA and their Thanksgiving turkey dinner giveaway. We will be situated in the parking lot in front of Safeway Supermarket, with workers in front of Walmart, and upper Save Mart from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022. ATCAA will be furnishing a refrigerated truck to store the turkeys in and a bin to put other donated food items in. Item lists and bags will be provided to customers as they enter the buildings. Please come and support your local Lions Club and ATCAA as we kick off this year’s holiday season. Details are in the event listing here.

IOOF Sonora Lodge 10 is sponsoring a turkey shoot at the Mother Lode Gun Club trap range. Entrants must provide their own shotgun, ammunition, and ear and eye protection. All proceeds go to the Sonora Odd Fellows Foundation which supports the charitable work of the lodge as detailed here.

Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM Horses of Warriors is Having a Meet and Greet. Meet their Veterans, First Responders, and Warrior Horses. The Public is welcome to trailer in their own horses to ride in the arena and/or on the trails. Proceeds from the event benefit Horses of Warriors as detailed here.

Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a series of FREE Dump Day events for area residents. The first event will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon at West Point Elementary School. The next Dump Days will be November 19th at Hazel Fischer School and then December 10th at Calaveras County Government Center. All the details are here.

At the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Saturday from 9 am to 5pm and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm the Buck Stop Gun Show will be charging $10 to get in.

The Summerville High School and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy will present “Snoopy the Musical” tonight and tomorrow night at 7 pm as detailed here.

Elf The Musical is playing Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 6:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm at the East Sonora Sierra Repertory Theatre. The last show is Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm as detailed here.

Opening night at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House of The Christmas Foundling is Thursday, November 17th at 6:30 pm, and it will be playing Wednesdays at noon, Friday November 18th at 6:30 pm, and the rest of the Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, plus Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm. The last show is Sunday, December 18th at 2 pm.

Opening night at Murphys Creek Theater for This Wonderful Life is Friday, November 18th as detailed here.

This Annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade is an annual tradition and has been going for 39 years. The night-time Parade gives parade entries the opportunity to shine and decorate festively to get everyone who attends the parade in the holiday spirit. Applications to join the Christmas Parade in Sonora the day after Thanksgiving are due Wednesday, November 16, 2022 before 4:00 PM.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and the list of local theatres is here.