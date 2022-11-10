Field of Honor Photo by Dave Thoeny View Photo

Veterans Day, Friday November 11th means schools are closed, there will be no mail, and government offices will be closed. There are also several Veterans Day events planned for tomorrow.

The Tuolumne County Field of Honors display of 250 United States flags at Standard Park was put together by organizers to “bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes.” The U.S. flags that are dedicated will represent an individual and tell their story. Each dedicated flag is sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, first responders, and fallen servicemen and women. The display is open to everyone, without charge, made possible through donations, field sponsorships, the purchase of dedicated flags, and through the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. The display also will raise funds to support the Veteran and First Responder programs of Sonora Sunrise Rotary in Tuolumne County. The display is open from noon to 5:00 PM today through November 13th.

The VFW Post 4748 will hold its annual dinner at 6 PM tonight at the Tuolumne Hall for members and individuals associated with them. The event includes a celebration of the 247th birthday of the Marine Corps.

The Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall annual Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at 11 AM on Friday. The ceremony will include the presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem, recognition of the veterans present who served in each of the military branches, retired Army Brigadier Gen. Susan Escaller speaking and a 21-gun salute for fallen veterans.

The Columbia Grenadine Belles and Columbia Militia will host the annual Veterans Day Remembrance in the Columbia Cemetery Friday at 11 AM sharp as detailed here.

You can also start Veterans Day with pancakes at the Copperopolis Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast at the historic Civil War Union Guard Armory. After breakfast enjoy the VFW Post 12118 parade. The Copper Quilter’s beautiful quilts will be on display and the Tower family museum will be open. Copperopolis will salute veterans under the watchful eye of a 1865 Union Guard American Flag.

Join the Ebbetts Pass Veteran’s Memorial District in honoring, saluting, and remembering our Veterans in Murphys. This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the park’s expansion. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM and will include the Calaveras Community Band, BSA Troop #343 presenting the colors, American Heritage Girls, Michelson 5th grade speakers and special guest speaker Major General Andrew Juknelis, US Army. A barbecue lunch will follow which is free for Veterans and a donation is requested for non-veterans as detailed here.

After a hiatus due to Covid 19, the Murphys Veterans Day Dinner is back. Ruby Parlor No. 46 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West and Chispa Parlor No. 139 of the Native Sons of the Golden West are holding their annual Veterans Day Dinner on Friday. The doors open at 5:00 PM and the festivities will begin at 5:30 PM with a flag ceremony by Scout Troop #343. The spaghetti dinner, including wine and dessert, will be served free to all veterans, for all others the charge is $15.00, and reservations are not necessary. All proceeds from this event will go to a veteran-related organization. Details are here.

Day-use fees will be waived at Yosemite and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced it will waive day-use fees at New Hogan Lake near Valley Springs and more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day.

Other events include the 2nd annual Sip and Walk Holiday Shop at the Indian Rock shopping center off of Mono Way in Sonroa. The raffle and toy drive proceeds benefit the “Josh Ditler Memorial Fund” and the Annual “Mike Harris Toy Drive”. There will be a food and beverage truck and refreshments available as detailed here. Friday night is also Dodge Ridge’s Pow-A-Bunga pre-season kickoff party as detailed here.