TC Supervisors To Discuss Both Climate Plan And New Development Taxes

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — A pair of public hearings highlight a special Tuesday meeting this week of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

The session opens at 9am and there will first be a public hearing on a revised version of the Climate Action Plan. It was initially reviewed by the board on September 20 and failed to gain support, so it was sent back to staff for revisions.

You can read the 21-page report submitted to the board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting by clicking here.

Then at 1:30pm, there will be a presentation about potentially setting up special districts in the county with the purpose of implementing taxes on new development projects. The county has hired the outside company Capitol Public Finance Group to review the concept and legal process. We reported earlier that the supervisors discussed the idea during a May meeting, and Tuesday will be a follow-up presentation from the company’s representative, Cathy Dominico. Following the presentation, the board will give direction to staff on how/if the county should proceed further. Special districts for taxing new development are allowed under the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act.

Tuesday’s special session will be held in the board meeting room and is open to the public.