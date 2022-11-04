Wicked Weather Cancels Monument Sign Meeting

Monument and Wayfinding Sign Location map View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — One of the six meetings to be held this month regarding gateway and wayfinding signs along Calaveras County highways has been postponed.

The Clean California Gateway Monument project is a partnership between Caltrans and county public works officials. The six meetings are being held to get community input on the sign designs. 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4, as earlier reported here..

Tuesday’s meeting in Arnold at the Independence Hall on Blagen Road has been postponed due to the impending snowstorm anticipated to blow through that area beginning on Sunday. The county public works department has yet to schedule a new meeting date.

Here are the remaining five scheduled meetings:

Murphys – Nov. 9, 2022

Location: Murphys Old School House

65 Jones Street, Murphys, CA 95247

San Andreas – Nov. 10, 2022

Location: San Andreas Library, Chesebrough Room, 1299 Gold Hunter Road, San Andreas, CA 95249

Copperopolis – Nov. 14, 2022

Location: Fire District, Meeting Room

370 Main Street, Copperopolis, CA 9522

Mokelumne Hill – Nov. 15, 2022

Location: Mokelumne Hill Town Hall

8283 Main Street, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245

Valley Springs – Nov. 16, 2022

Location: Mar-Val Shopping Center, Parking Lot

55 State Route 26 Valley Springs, CA 95252