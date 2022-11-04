Wicked Weather Cancels Monument Sign Meeting
Monument and Wayfinding Sign Location map
Calaveras County, CA — One of the six meetings to be held this month regarding gateway and wayfinding signs along Calaveras County highways has been postponed.
The Clean California Gateway Monument project is a partnership between Caltrans and county public works officials. The six meetings are being held to get community input on the sign designs. 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4, as earlier reported here..
Tuesday’s meeting in Arnold at the Independence Hall on Blagen Road has been postponed due to the impending snowstorm anticipated to blow through that area beginning on Sunday. The county public works department has yet to schedule a new meeting date.
Here are the remaining five scheduled meetings:
Murphys – Nov. 9, 2022
Location: Murphys Old School House
65 Jones Street, Murphys, CA 95247
San Andreas – Nov. 10, 2022
Location: San Andreas Library, Chesebrough Room, 1299 Gold Hunter Road, San Andreas, CA 95249
Copperopolis – Nov. 14, 2022
Location: Fire District, Meeting Room
370 Main Street, Copperopolis, CA 9522
Mokelumne Hill – Nov. 15, 2022
Location: Mokelumne Hill Town Hall
8283 Main Street, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245
Valley Springs – Nov. 16, 2022
Location: Mar-Val Shopping Center, Parking Lot
55 State Route 26 Valley Springs, CA 95252