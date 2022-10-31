Sonora And Summerville Football Rank High In Playoff Brackets

Sonora versus Summerville in the cross-county rivalry game View Photo

Sonora, CA — After meeting on the gridiron this past Friday evening, both Sonora and Summerville high schools will receive a first-round bye in the Sac Joaquin Section Football playoffs.

After clinching the Mother Lode League title, the Wildcats have received a two-seed in the Division 5 bracket. Sonora will face the winner of the matchup between seventh-seeded Pioneer and 10th-seeded Center High. The Wildcats’ first game will be played at 7pm on November 11 at Dunlavy Field.

Summerville High is the number one seed in the smaller school Division 6 bracket. The Bears will play either eighth-seeded Esparto or ninth-seeded Union Mine on November 11 at 7pm at Thorsted Field.

The Wildcats defeated the Bears on Friday, 31-6. The Wildcats finished the regular season 8-2 overall, and 4-0 in Mother Lode League play. The Bears finished 9-1 overall and 4-1 in the Mother Lode League.