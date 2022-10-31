First Significant Storm of the Wet Season

A strong storm system will move out of the Gulf of Alaska today and move into the Pacific Northwest tonight.

Snow is expected to increase during the day in the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, with the potential for heavy snow on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park outside of Yosemite Valley, from late tonight through Wednesday evening.

Three to six inches of total snow accumulation is likely from 5,000 to 6,000 feet. Four inches to a foot of snow is forecast above THE 6,000 foot elevation.

Also above 6,000 feet, west winds could gust as high as forty mph.

The hazardous conditions could impact hikers and campers in Yosemite National Park.

A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for the western slopes of the Northern Sierra from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from three to eight inches. Nine to fourteen inches of snow is likely above 7,500 feet.

The winds could gust as high as fifty-five mph.

Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.

Monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest forecasts, news and updates on this situation.