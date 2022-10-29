Smoke Will Be Visible Near Dorrington Starting Next Month

STF prescribed burn near Dorrington on the Calaveras Ranger District View Photo

Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 4 and the surrounding communities will see smoky skies near Dorrington in Calaveras County next month.

Stanislaus National Forest fire officials report that crews will treat up to 33 acres of the understory with low-intensity fire in the Calaveras Ranger District. The daily acreage burned will vary based on environmental conditions and smoke production.

Ignition is expected to begin in the first week of November and will continue for up to seven days as long as conditions allow, according to forest fire officials. Three engines, two hand crews, one water tender, a patrol unit, and a dozer, as well as various overhead personnel, will be on the scene. Forest officials ask the public not to report the smoke as a wildland fire.