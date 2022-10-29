A Packed House For The Cross-County Rivalry

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki

Last night, the Summerville Bears came into the game against Sonora with a 9 and 0 record and high hopes. The Mother Lode League title was also at stake since both teams were 4 and O in league play. But the night turned into a nightmare as the much bigger Sonora players drove the ball well and played strong defense on their way to a 31 to 6 victory.

Sonora controlled the ball for nearly 75% of the time throughout the night. They had four nice drives for touchdowns and one for a field goal. Conversely, the Bears’ offense only gained 113 total yards and scored their one touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard TD pass from Braylon Leveroos to Kyle Curran.

Kai Elkins was chosen as the player of the game for his strong running and fine defensive play. Despite tonight’s loss, the Bears, with a 9 and 1 record, will be in the Division 6 playoffs. The brackets will be set sometime on Sunday, and we will find out where and when their next game will take place.

In other action, another rivalry, “The Battle of Bell,” Bret Harte lost to Calaveras 34-0, with the Red Hawks taking the bell and bragging rights.