Pre-Halloween Weekend Events

There are many Halloween events planned for the Mother Lode this weekend.

There is a Trick or Treat for free candy at West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne City today, Friday, October 28th from 4:30 to 6 pm. At Curtis Creek the Parent Association is hosting its Annual Fall Festival from 6 to 8 pm in the School Cafeteria/Gym details are here.

Trick or Treat Street in Downtown Sonora is back. Bring your little goblins to trick or treat downtown in Sonora on Saturday, October 29th from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. All participating businesses will display a poster in their window and will remain open to 5:30 pm. Alongside the Sonora United Methodist Church on Yaney Street there will be decorated cars where treats will be given out. The Church will also provide free hot dogs and drinks for children and families. Entrance to the Hot Dog Dinner will be through the Haunted Hallway, a slightly scary place for the younger children. More details are here.

There’s also a Trick or Treat Street in Twain Harte on Saturday 1 to 3 pm and a Trick or Treat Street in Angels Camp from 1 to 5 pm.

The All Hallows Fantasy Faire is taking over the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp this weekend, October 29th and 30th. Costumes are always encouraged, but not required. The event is the blend of a Harvest and Halloween festival, with live music and dancing, stage shows, fire shows, craft vendors, and more. On Saturday night a traditional fire ceremony will take place at 9 pm, which includes; the burning of Celtic Harvestman. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

The Sonora Action Sports Park is hosting their 2nd Annual Halloween Skate Competition on Sunday. The ultimate goal of the S.A.S.P non-profit organization is to build a new Action Sports Park for Tuolumne County residents and visitors. Join them next to the Sonora Library for registration and warm-up beginning at 8:15 am. There will be booths set up, live music, food and drinks, a costume contest, a skate competition, raffle prizes, and activities. Details are here.

Join the Kid’s Halloween Party at the Sonora Moose Lodge Saturday afternoon. The Sonora Moose Lodge Trunk or Treat is open to all goblins and gouls from 1 pm to 3 pm on Sunday as detailed here.

Chester and Push Horse Rescue, located on Fraguero Road near Tuttletown, presents Boo Fest, a fundraising event on Sunday. There will be horse rides for the kids, a Scavenger Hunt, prizes, a cornhole tournament and lots of barbecue food with corn on the cob, homemade chili, hotdogs, hamburgers and more as detailed here.

For Halloween thrills, Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe presents “Deathtrap,” written by Ira Levin and directed by Cyndie Klorer, at The Metropolitan in San Andreas. Details are here.

Columbia Elementary School PTO’s Annual Halloween Carnival is Sunday. It features a Trunk-or-Treat, basket raffles, Cakewalk, many games and prizes, food, and lots of candy. Make sure to come in costume, admission is free however, game tickets must be purchased. Details are here.

The Sierra Bible Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Sunday from 4 to 6 pm and the Christian Heights Church is hosting a Fall Harvest Fest from 6 to 8 pm.

Monday from 5 to 8 pm is Trick or Treat in Groveland/Big Oak Flat.